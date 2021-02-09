Happy Teddy Day 2021: Quotes, Images, and Wishes

After Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day, today we celebrate the fourth day of Valentine’s week, Teddy day.
Valentine’s week started with Rose Day on 7 February. After Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day, we celebrate the fourth day of the Valentine’s week – Teddy Day. It is celebrated on 10 February every year.
People celebrate Teddy Day by gifting teddy bears to their loved ones.
In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Happy Teddy Day Wishes, Quotes, Images
“Sending you my love wrapped in a bear hug. Happy Teddy Day!”
“Lots of sweet Teddy hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Bear Day!”
“Do not close your eyes to the one who opened your heart. Happy Teddy Day.”
“You may not be able to hug me but you can surely hug this teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day dear!”