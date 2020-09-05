Happy Teachers’ Day 2021 Images with Quotes & Greetings Cards
Here are some wishes, images & quotes to send your teachers on Teachers’ Day.
Updated:
Happy Teachers’ Day Greetings 2020: Here are some wishes, images & quotes to send your teachers today. | Photo: iStock
We celebrate 5 September as Teachers’ Day every year on the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Teachers are the ones who dedicate themselves to shape the lives of others. They make us strong. They teach us about all aspects of life and the importance of responsibilities.
Teachers Day Wish in English Teachers Day Wish in Tamil Teachers Day Wish in English Teachers Day Wish in Marathi Teachers Day Wish in Hindi Teachers Day Wish in English Teachers Day Wish in Gujarati
Teachers’ Day 2021 Wishes, Images & Quotes