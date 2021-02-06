Happy Rose Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greetings Cards 

Valentine’s week is almost here with its seven days of love. The first day of the Valentine’s week is celebrated on 7 February as Rose Day.

The popular culture celebrates February as the month of love. The Valentine’s week is celebrated by lovers all over the world. However, Valentine's Day celebrations were originally religious in nature.

On 7 February, the celebration of Valentine’s week begins with the fragrance and beauty of roses. On this day, people express their love to their loved ones by giving roses to each other.