Happy Parsi New Year 2021: Navroz Mubarak Wishes, Images and Quotes

Parsi New Year, also popularly knows as Navroz/ Nowruz will be celebrated in India on Monday, 16 August 2021. The day marks the commencement of Parsi calendar.

However, at some places, Nazroz is celebrated in the month of March.

Navroz is of huge significance to the people of Parsi community all around the world. It is believed that the day is being celebrated for last, 3000 years. The word Navroz literally translates to 'new day'.

People decorate their houses, wear traditional clothes and visit temples on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. They also prepare authentic Parsi cuisines and exchange greetings with their family, friends and relatives. However, if you are unable to visit your loved ones, then here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages which you can send them on the occasion of new year.