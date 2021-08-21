Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages

Onam is being celebrated on Saturday, 21 August. It is a ten day long Malayali festival which is celebrated in the month of Chingam.

This year, Onam started from 12 August 2021, and will be celebrated on Saturday, 21 August on Thiruvonam, which marks the end of Onam celebration.

Onam holds a special significance in Kerala. Many cultural events are organized to mark the celebrations of this day. Malayalis also prepare and enjoy an elaborate 9-course vegetarian meal popularly knows as Onasadya. People celebrate this day with their loved ones.

Incase you are not able to meet your loved ones this Onam, you can send them these wishes, quotes, and images we have curated for you.