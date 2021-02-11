Happy Hug Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes
Hug day is followed by Kiss Day and Valentine’s day on 13 and 14 February respectively.
Published:
Happy Hug Day 2021: Images, Quotes, and Wishes
With Valentine’s week coming to an end, today we celebrate Hug Day. Hug Day is celebrated on12 February, just after promise day. Hug Day is the day when people embrace their loved ones.
In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Hug Day Wishes in English.
Happy Hug Day Wishes, Quotes, Images
Hug Day Wishes in Hindi
“A hug is the loving gift that costs no money and can be distributed for free to make love grow. Happy Hug Day!”
Hug Day Wishes in English
“Sometimes a hug is all you need. Happy Hug Day!”
Hug Day Wishes in Hindi
“I wish you were closer so I could hug you forever. Happy Hug Day!”
Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard. Thank you for making me laugh when I didn’t even want to smile. Happy Hug Day!”
“Your hugs heal me every day. They are pure, beautiful, warm and lovely. Hug you back! Love you.”
“A tight hug from you fuels my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug day 2021.”
“A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!”
“I cannot wrap my love for you in a box, but I can warp you in my arms to let you know how deeply I love you. Happy Hug Day!”
“This Hug Day, I just want to present you a hug that will vanish all your tensions and will fill your heart with joy and happiness. Happy Hug day!”