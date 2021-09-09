Happy Hartalika Teej 2021: Wishes and Images

Hartalika Teej wishes and images for your loved ones
Hartalika Teej is a Hindu festival celebrated by women, in which they worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Many women observe a fast and refrain from consuming food or water.
Women belonging to Hindu community consider this as an auspicious day. This day will be celebrated a month after Hariyali Teej, and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. It is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month of the Hindu calendar. Which usually falls in the month of August-September.
In this article, we have curated some wishes and images for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Hartalika Teej.
This Hartalika Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health.
I pray that god bless you with health and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej!
May Lord Shiva fulfill all your dreams. Happy Hartalika TeeJ!
May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!
Happy Hartalika Teej! May god fulfill all your desires
I pray that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with a life full of happiness. Happy Hartalika Teej!
