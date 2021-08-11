Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Messages

Hariyali Teej 2021 is falling on Wednesday, 11 August 2021. It is celebrated on third day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan. The month of Sawan started on 25 July 2021, and will go on till 22 August.

Hariyali Teej, also known as Chhoti Teej is a day primarily celebrated by women. Some married women also keep fast for a happy married life.

As mentioned above, Hariyali Teej is being celebrated on 11 August. According to Drik Panchang, the tritiya tithi will begin at 06:05 PM on 10 August, and will end atgo on till 04:53 PM on 11 August.

It is believed that Lord Shiva agreed to marry Goddess Parvati on this day. It symbolizes it symbolizes their union