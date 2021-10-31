Happy Halloween 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Halloween, also known as All Hallows’ Eve, is celebrated every year on 31 October. Traditionally, it is associated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. On this day, people used to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

However, with time traditional rituals releated to Halloween have evolved. Nowadays, people celebrate this festival by wearing spooky costumes, going trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, going for Halloween parties and planning meals to commemorate the day.

If you are also going to celebrate Halloween this year, then here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and messages which you can send to your friends, family and other loved ones.