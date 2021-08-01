Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Greetings, Messages

Friendship Day 2021 is here and its time we celebrate the precious bonds with our friends. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of our friends in our life. This year, it is being celebrated on Sunday, 1 August.

It is believed that the founder of Hallmark Greetings, Joyce Hall coined the term in 1930.

However, Friendship day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho in the year 1958, while he was enjoying dinner with his friends. Later, they proposed 30 July as World Friendship Day. The idea was to promote friendship irrespective of race, religion, colour, region etc.

This friendship day, spend some memorable time with your friends. But if you cannot meet them, then you can send them these wishes, quotes, images, and greetings on this special day.