Friendship Day 2021 Date in India: When Is It and Why Is It Celebrated?

Friendship Day 2021 Date: Here's when and why is Friendship Day celebrated
(Photo: iStock)
Friendship day is just around the corner. The day is celebrated to cherish and embrace our friendships.
Friends play a very important role in our life. They are the family we get to choose. We always have important friends at different stages of our life who are together with us through all ups and downs of it.
Friendship day is celebrated on different days in different regions. In some countries like India and Malaysia, friendship day is celebrated on first Sunday of August.
However, the United Nations General Assemble on 27 April 2011, declared 30 July as the official International Friendship Day.
As mentioned above, Friendship day is celebrated to celebrate our friends and their significance in our lives.
Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho first proposed the idea of World Friendship Day during a dinner gathering with his friends in the year 1958. It was followed by the formation of World Friendship Crusade, an organization which promotes friendship irrespective of race, religion, colour, region etc.
World Friendship Crusade in 1958 in Paraguay, proposed 30 July as World Friendship Day.
The founder of Hallmark Greetings, Joyce Hall, is also credited for getting attention and importance to Friendship’s Day. It is suggested that he coined the term in 1930.
People celebrate this day by spending time with their friends. They also give different gifts to their friends. In India, this day is widely popular among school kids who give friendship bands to their friends.
