Happy Flirting Day 2021: Images, Wishes and Quotes
The fourth day of the anti-Valentine week is ‘Flirting Day’. It is celebrated very year on 18 February.
The Quint
Lifestyle
Published:
Happy Flirting Day : Images, Wishes and Quotes | (Photo; The Quint)
After all the celebrations of Valentine’s week till 14 February, the new week is anti-Valentine week. The fourth day of the anti-Valentine week is ‘Flirting Day’. It is celebrated very year on 18 February.
Cambridge university defines flirt as ‘to behave as if you are interested in someone, in a not serious way’ or ‘someone who behaves as if they are sexually attracted to a lot of people’.
This day is also quite popular among youngsters. It is celebrated in a casual way among friends. Though we must keep in mind the consent. Flirting is not a one person thing. Both the individuals must should play a part in it, or else it might be teasing.
So keep this in my mind while celebrating ‘Flirting Day’. People also celebrate it by sending memes, wishes and messages to their loved ones.
In this article we have curated a list of funny memes and wishes for you.
Flirting Day 2021: Wishes, Images and Quotes
I don’t like to lose but I would be more than happy to lose my heart to you….. Happy Flirting Day gorgeous.
Do you have a map? Because I just keep getting lost in your eyes again and again.
Your eyes are as beautiful as the ocean and I will not mind drowning in them for life. Happy Flirting Day!
Are you sure you’re not tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day.
When you hold my hand or when you hug me, it feels like I am at the most comfortable place in this world.
They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.
Flirting Day Wishes in English.Flirting Day Wishes in Hindi.Flirting Day Wishes in English.Flirting Day Wishes in Hindi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)