Happy Flirting Day 2021: Images, Wishes and Quotes  

After all the celebrations of Valentine’s week till 14 February, the new week is anti-Valentine week. The fourth day of the anti-Valentine week is ‘Flirting Day’. It is celebrated very year on 18 February.

Cambridge university defines flirt as ‘to behave as if you are interested in someone, in a not serious way’ or ‘someone who behaves as if they are sexually attracted to a lot of people’.

This day is also quite popular among youngsters. It is celebrated in a casual way among friends. Though we must keep in mind the consent. Flirting is not a one person thing. Both the individuals must should play a part in it, or else it might be teasing.

So keep this in my mind while celebrating ‘Flirting Day’. People also celebrate it by sending memes, wishes and messages to their loved ones.