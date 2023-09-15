Happy Engineer’s Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages & WhatsApp Status

National Engineers Day is celebrated on 15 September every year in India. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya, who is considered the greatest engineer in India.

This day pays tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya and honors all the engineers across the country. It encourages people to appreciate the work of an engineer and be grateful for their contribution to the development of the country.

The theme for National Engineers' Day 2023 is 'Engineering for a Sustainable Future.' Share the given wishes, messages, quotes, and posters with your engineer friends and family members.