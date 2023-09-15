Happy Engineer’s Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages & WhatsApp Status

National Engineer Day 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, images, and greetings.
(Photo: iStock)
National Engineers Day is celebrated on 15 September every year in India. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya, who is considered the greatest engineer in India.
This day pays tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya and honors all the engineers across the country. It encourages people to appreciate the work of an engineer and be grateful for their contribution to the development of the country.
The theme for National Engineers' Day 2023 is 'Engineering for a Sustainable Future.' Share the given wishes, messages, quotes, and posters with your engineer friends and family members.
Happy Engineer’s Day
Happy Engineer’s Day 2023
Happy Engineer’s Day image
Engineers are the ones who understand best as to how things break or fail. Appreciation to all the engineers out there.
Engineers are the ones who put science to use to make things for and around us. Happy Engineer's Day 2023.
Engineers are the ones who can convert the dreams and imaginations into reality.
An Engineer's work requires a perfect balance of creativity, science, and practicality. Happy engineer's day to all of them!
We cannot thank the engineers enough for putting our ideas and thoughts into reality and serving them to us on a platter.
“Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing.” – Henry Petroski
“Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems.” – Scott Adams
“Science is discovering the essential truths about what exists in the Universe, engineering is about creating things that never existed.” – Elon Musk
“At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession.” – Queen Elizabeth II
“But remember this, Japanese boy… airplanes are not tools for war. They are not for making money. Airplanes are beautiful dreams. Engineers turn dreams into reality.” – Hayao Miyazaki
“Architecture begins where engineering ends.” – Walter Gropius
“Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering.” – Bill Gates
“This job is a great scientific adventure. But it’s also a great human adventure.” – Fabiola Gianotti
“Successful engineering is all about understanding how things break or fail.” – Henry Petroski
