Happy Diwali 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, & Greetings

Here are some images and quotes for the auspicious festival of Diwali with some information about the festival.

Diwali is the most popular festival in India and is known as the festival of lights. It represents the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance."

Diwali is an autumn festival and is celebrated between mid-October and mid-November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 November.

In this festival people worship Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Prosperity) and distribute sweets( mithai) and gifts to friends and family and enjoy by lighting firecrackers.

During this festival the temples, homes and workplaces are decorated with lights. The interior and exterior of temples and homes are illuminated with diyas (oil lamps and candles).

It is celebrated in a duration of five days starting with Dhanteras where people worship Goddess Lakshami and ends with Bhai dooj where brothers visit their sisters place for tilak ceremony.

Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends, relatives on this auspicious occasion: