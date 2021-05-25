Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Buddha Purnima is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is considered to be most sacred occasions for the followers of Buddhism around the world.

This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 26 May 2021. as per The Hindu calendar, this occasion falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh.

It is believed that lord Buddha was born in around 6th-4th century BCE. He was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama to a royal family in Lumbini, Nepal.

Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti and is celebrated in many different countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, etc in different ways. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zest.

Devotees travel to different monasteries and Buddhist temples to offer their prayers and learn from Buddha's teachings.