Happy Bohag Bihu 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Bohag Bihu is celebrated in Assam on 14 April.
Bihu is one of the major festivals of Assam. It is also known as Rongali Bihu. The people of Assam celebrate Bihu with all zeal and enthusiasm. It is celebrated in Assam on 14 April.

On the festival of Bihu every year, the people of Assam thank God for the good harvest of crops.

However, this time, due to Corona virus, the Government of Assam has issued guidelines for the upcoming Bohag Bihu and other festivals in the state.

Due to which people will not be able to celebrate Bihu with full enthusiasm. If you cannot meet and celebrate Bihu with your friends, family and relatives due to Covid-19, then you can wish them on this occasion on your social media accounts.

In this article we have curated some wonderful wishes, messages for you to send to your family, friends and relatives on Bohag Bihu. You can also share these messages on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“I Wish You Grow With Each of Your Aspiration That Comes Into Your Heart With the Sunshine That Comes With the Festival. Happy Bihu!”

“Let Bihu Be Your Strength for Whatever You Have to Face This Year. Let It Be a Day to Celebrate All the Successes and Health. Happy Bohag Bihu!”

“May This Bohag Bihu Bring Peace and Prosperity in the Lives of All. Happy Bihu!”

“May the Festival of Bihu Bring With It Great Hope, Eagerness, and Anticipation. Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Happy Bohag Bihu!”

