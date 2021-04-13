Happy Bohag Bihu 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Bihu is one of the major festivals of Assam. It is also known as Rongali Bihu. The people of Assam celebrate Bihu with all zeal and enthusiasm. It is celebrated in Assam on 14 April.

On the festival of Bihu every year, the people of Assam thank God for the good harvest of crops.

However, this time, due to Corona virus, the Government of Assam has issued guidelines for the upcoming Bohag Bihu and other festivals in the state.

Due to which people will not be able to celebrate Bihu with full enthusiasm. If you cannot meet and celebrate Bihu with your friends, family and relatives due to Covid-19, then you can wish them on this occasion on your social media accounts.

In this article we have curated some wonderful wishes, messages for you to send to your family, friends and relatives on Bohag Bihu. You can also share these messages on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.