Happy Bengali New Year 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

The Bengali New Year is celebrated on 15 April. In India, especially in West Bengal, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiams and fervour. The festival, celebrated on the 15 of April, is called Poila Baisakh or Nobo Borso.

During this occasion, the Bengali people greet each other by saying Shubho Nobo Borso. It means Happy New Year. It falls in the month of Boishakh. This same day is celebrated in other parts of India traditionally, but with different names, like Vaisakhi in central and north India, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, etc.

This day is considered a public holiday in some states like West Bengal, Tripura, and northern Odisha and parts of Assam.

On this day people dress up in beautiful traditional Bengali outfits and celebrate the day with their family, friends and relatives. In addition to wearing new clothes, people send special wishes to their loved ones.