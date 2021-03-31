Happy April Fool’s Day 2021: Messages, Jokes and Images
If you also want to fool your friends, then you can send these messages, images, and jokes and fool them.
Happy April Fool’s Day Funny Quotes, Jokes and Massages | (Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
April Fool’s Day 2021: Every year on 1st April, people celebrate April Fools Day. It is also called Fool's Day. This day is considered the day of ‘jokes’. People fool around with other people with messages, pranking, and in many other ways. People are expected to not mind a joke on/with them on this. But we must keep this in mind that our jokes are not hurting anyone.
On this day, people fool each other and send jokes on this special day and also congratulate them. If you also want to give April Fool's Day greetings to your friends, then you can also send these messages and jokes and fool around with them.
Happy April Fools Day 2021 Messages, Jokes and Images
April Fool's Day Jokes in English
“It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and you have already done a god jobs. Happy April Fool’s Day!”
April Fool's Day Jokes in English
“April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. We will dedicate some other day for you. Happy April Fool’s Day!”
April Fool's Day Jokes in Hindi
“What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!”
April Fool's Day Jokes in Hindi
“You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you! Happy April Fool’s Day!”
“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt. Happy April Fool’s Day!”
