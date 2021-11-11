Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Check Date, History And Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten gurus holy to Sikhism.

This is one of the most sacred festivals for Sikhs all over the world and is celebrated with utmost love and reverence.

In 2021, Guru Nanak Jayanti shall be observed on 19 November, 2021. It is also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsab and Guru Nanak Gurupurab.