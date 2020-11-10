Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Gurpurab Date, Significance & History

The festival of Gurupurab is not only regarded as an auspicious occasion but is also the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As the Sikhs believe that the Guru Nanak brought enlightenment to the world, the festival is also referred to as the Prakash Utsav, which means “birth of light”. The date of Gurupurab varies from year to year in accordance to the traditional lunar calendar. This year in 2020, according to the Gregorian calendar, it falls on Monday, 30 November.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: History and Significance

The founder of Sikhism is Guru Nanak. Hence, his birth anniversary carries immense significance for the community. He was born in 1469 at Nankana Sahib, Punjab. It is believed that his birth was a mark of divinity. He firmly believed in the presence of one God and also believed that every individual can connect to God through sincere prayers. He didn’t encourage traditions that included sacrifices. All his teachings and preaching have been amalgamated together to form a sacred book called Guru Granth Sahib. This festival is celebrated to honour his life, achievements and, most importantly, his legacy.

How Is Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrated?