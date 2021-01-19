Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images & Quotes

This year, the 354th birth anniversary of the great Guru Gobind Singh will be celebrated on 20 January 2021.

The Khalsa tradition was founded by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. This incident is considered to be the most important event in the history of Sikhs. He also introduced 5 Ks Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan to Sikhism.

It was Guru Gobind Singh who declared Guru Granth Sahib as the Guru of Sikhs. People from all over the world find his ideas relevant and inspiring. Langars and kirtans are organised everywhere to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

