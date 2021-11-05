Happy Gujarati New year 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Images.
Gujarati people, native to the state of Gujarat in India celebrate the next day after Diwali as Gujarati New Year. In 2021, the Gujarati new year shall be celebrated on 5 November 2021.
The Gujarati new year is traditionally known as Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada and people celebrate this day by preparing a new book of accounts called the Chopda and worship Goddess Lakshmi for peace and prosperity.
This reason for this is because the traditional Gujarati calendar follows Vikram Samvat Calendar system. Hence, Kartak is the first month of Gujarati calendar and not Chaitra as followed in several other Indian states.
Sala mubaraka mitra… Nava varasa ni subhakamana… Avanara varsa badhanumm mangalamaya ho…
Have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead— Nutan Varshabhinandan to you and everyone else at home.
On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here's sending my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.
On the joyous occasion of Gujarati New Year, here’s praying that Shri Krishna blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna.
This Gujarati New Year let us hope for a bright, peaceful and healthy future. Nutan Varshabhinandan!
