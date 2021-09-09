Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi
(Photo: The Quint)
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayak Chaturthi, will be celebrated on Friday, 10 September 2021. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated during Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. It mostly falls in the month of August-September 2021.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on this day. Therefore, it is a very special day devotees of Lord Ganesha.
Devotees of Ganpati celebrate Ganesh Utsav by installing an idol of the god. These idols are decorated with elaborate clothes and other traditional ornaments. People worship Lord Ganesha in the morning and in evenings daily, and perform puja, sing and dance in praise of the almighty. The festival is celebrated for 10 days and concludes on Anant Chaturdashi. On this day, idols of the god are immersed in a river or any other water body.
Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September. The tithi will begin at 12.17 am and will last till 10 pm of the same day. The most auspicious time/shubh muhurat for puja (worship) is from 11:03 am to 1:33 pm on Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined