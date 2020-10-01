Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greetings

Here are some images, wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on on Gandhi Jayanti.
Gandhi Jayanti 2nd October 2020 | (Photo: iStock Images)
Lifestyle
India is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti as a national festival to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born on 2 October 1896. It is one of the three national holidays celebrated in India.
Mahatma Gandhi was a spiritual and political leader and played an important role in India’s Independence Movement. He developed the non-violence protest when he was arrested, which he called satyagraha, which means moral domination.
How Do People Celebrate?
Prayer services, memorial ceremonies and tributes at locations all over India.
Art exhibitions and essay competitions.
The presentation of awards to projects stimulating a non-violent way of life.
The showing of films and book readings on Mahatma Gandhi's life and achievements.