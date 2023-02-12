In Photos: Delhi 'Tastes the World' at G20 International Food Festival

The Delhi Prison Department with Tihar Baking School also participated in the festival. "The most unique feature of this stand is that all of the things are handmade by prisoners. Diet namkeen, pickles, and other food items are among them. Ex-offenders are here serving and cooking meals like jalebi and sarson ka saag for the customers, which is another noteworthy aspect of this stall and another reason we have been receiving a really nice positive response from the crowd," said Neetu Yadav, who works at the Delhi Prison Department .