5 Style Tips For This Diwali Party Season

(This piece was first published on 17 Oct 2017. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Diwali.)
Diwali is here, and so are the card parties. Here are some cool looks for you to try out this festive season.
Actress Tammanaah looks simple and sober in this all-blue look. It’s perfect for a small party gathering and on days when you have just come back home from work and can’t do the elaborate desi routine.
Give ethnic wear a modern twist with an Indo-Western attire. Experiment with subtle colour combinations like mint and pink instead of the usual heavy festive colours.
Nothing spells festive glam like a good old Benarasi. Like Deepika, you too should give it a chance.
A short choli with a plain lehenga sans a chunni looks both fresh and stylish. That too could be a good option for this Diwali season.
A black top with your classic gold sari and some quirky jewellery is just what you need to stand out at a party.
Now go and get Diwali ready!
