Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Muslims Celebrating by Helping People in Need

After the holy month of Ramzan, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is almost here. Eid is the most important festival for Muslims around the world.

It marks the end of Ramzan and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided by the sighting of the crescent moon. People celebrate Eid often in new clothes, with various cuisines and along with their family, friends and loved ones.

But, in the view of the worsening situation due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India, many people, including clerics and social activists of the community, have appealed people to avoid Eid shopping and divert that money towards the needy.