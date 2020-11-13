Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Cards, Messages, Greetings


Dhanteras 2020: On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, here are some quotes, images and wishes.
Happy Dhanteras 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, GIF, Cards for Facebook Message, WhatsApp Message.
Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the many festivals celebrated during the Diwali season. This year, this auspicious festival is being celebrated on Friday, 13 November. It is an extremely important festival for the Hindu community and the excitement is high.

Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Greetings

  • May this Dhanteras
    endow you with opulence, prosperity
    and happiness.
    Wishing many bright futures in your life
    Shubh Dhanteras
  • On Dhanteras,
    Wishing you wealth & prosperity
    As you journey towards greater success
    Happy Dhanteras
  • Sun glows for a day,
    Candle for an hour,
    Matchstick for a minute,
    But a wish can glow for days,
    So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life
  • Festivities are to let us know
    That life is full of cheer and smiles
    May you be blessed on this Dhanteras
    May prosperity be with you mile after mile.
  • On this auspicious festival,
    May your life shimmer with silver,
    Shine with gold & dazzle with diamonds!
    Happy Dhanteras!
