Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Cards, Messages, Greetings

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the many festivals celebrated during the Diwali season. This year, this auspicious festival is being celebrated on Friday, 13 November. It is an extremely important festival for the Hindu community and the excitement is high.
May this Dhanteras endow you with opulence, prosperity and happiness. Wishing many bright futures in your life Shubh Dhanteras
On Dhanteras, Wishing you wealth & prosperity As you journey towards greater success Happy Dhanteras
Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour, Matchstick for a minute, But a wish can glow for days, So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life
Festivities are to let us know That life is full of cheer and smiles May you be blessed on this Dhanteras May prosperity be with you mile after mile.
On this auspicious festival, May your life shimmer with silver, Shine with gold & dazzle with diamonds! Happy Dhanteras!
