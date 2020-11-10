Dhanteras 2020 Date & Significance: Check Puja Muhurat and Vidhi

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the many festivals celebrated during the Diwali season. It is an extremely important festival for the Hindu community and the excitement goes high. The markets are filled with attractive offers as well as the thousands of consumers who set out to buy new commodities like jewellery, furniture, clothes, washing machines, sweets and more! The shops are filled with people and they buy things on this day and seek Goddess Laxmi’s blessings. It is also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi or Laxmi Pooja.

Dhanteras is celebrated on Trayodashi or the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month of the Hindu Calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, 13 December. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this auspicious day and seek their blessings.

Dhanteras 2020: Significance

According to mythology, Goddess Lakshmi had come out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the sea) on this day. It is also believed that Lord Dhanvantari, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, came out of the ocean carrying the elixir on this day. Thus, making Dhanteras an extremely auspicious day. People wear new clothes on this day and worship Goddess Lakshmi. They pray for health, wealth and prosperity on this day. Traditional delicacies are also prepared and the families sit together and chant mantras and sing Lakhsmi bhajans.

