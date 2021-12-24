DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Apply for Flats Under This Scheme Now

DDA housing scheme 2021: eligibility criteria, how to apply, flat details and more
A total of 18,335 flats of different categories have been put up on sale by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under its Special Housing Scheme 2021, launched on 23 December 2021, at various locations such as Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar, and Narela.
The flats for sale under this scheme fall under the following four categories – Higher Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG), and Janta flats.
Therefore, those who are interested in purchasing these DDA flats, can apply for the same from 23 December 2021.
However, candidates must note that the last date to submit applications is 7 February 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to complete the application process as soon as possible.
A lucky draw is expected to be conducted by the end of February 2022.
The DDA has announced that the flats that have remained unsold in the previous housing schemes of the DDA, shall be offered to buyers.
A statement by the DDA read, "The flats are being offered at the old rates/cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation/depreciation of land cost/building as the case may be."
High-income group: A total of 202 flats, 3BHK are available in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Paschim Vihar and Dwarka.
In the same high-income group, 2BHK flats are also available in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi.
Mid-income group: A total of 976 flats, 2BHK flats are available in Dwarka, Narela, and Rohini.
Low-income group: A total of 11,452 flats, one BHK flats and 5,702 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) are part of the scheme.
The applicant must be over 18 years of age and a citizen of India.
They must not own any dwelling unit on leasehold or freehold basis in Delhi in their own name.
No property under spouse's name or in the name of any dependents, which includes unmarried children.
One candidate can submit only one application under the DDA flats scheme.
Husband and wife can both apply separately, but if both are selected, only one can retain the flat.
Visit the official website of DDA at eservices.dda.org.in/schemedashboard/p2
Click on the 'Registration' icon, available on the homepage.
Register yourself on the DDA portal by entering your name, contact information, PAN, and Aadhaar details.
Choose the scheme and unit type you are interested in.
Pay the registration fee using online payment modes such as credit/debit card, internet banking, etc.
Your DDA Housing Scheme 2022 will be completed.
Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)