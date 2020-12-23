Merry Christmas Wishes in Advance: Images, Quotes & Greetings

Christmas Day is celebrated all around the world on 25 December. People start celebrating the festival from the evening of 24 December. But do you know why this festival is celebrated? Christians celebrate this festival to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. They consider Jesus Christ as the son of God.
On Christmas, people greet each other with cakes and sweets, and with these celebrations, preparations for the arrival of the New Year also begin.
“Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Have a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!”
“May this season of giving be the start of your better life. Have a great and blessed holiday!”
“May this Christmas season bring you nothing but fond memories, Happiness and laughter, Merry Christmas 2020”
“Wish you all the best this holiday season and throughout the year, Merry Christmas!”
“May you receive the greatest gift of all this Christmas, someone to share your life with, Merry Christmas!”
