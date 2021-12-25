Christmas 2021: History, Significance And Common Rituals

Christmas 2021: History

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem to his parents, Joseph and Mary.

Jesus Christ is also said to be the second Holy Trinity of Christianity. It is believed that Christ was conceived through the Holy Spirit and was born when Mother Marry was still engaged to Joseph.

Moreover, while the month and the date of Christ's birth are unknown, it is believed to have to be early to mid-fourth century. Hence, there are several different opinions suggesting why 25 December was designated the birth date of Jesus Christ.

Some believe that 25 December was deemed as the birthday of Christ because according to ancient Roman belief, 25 December fell under the winter solstice and acted as a symbol of the resurgence of the sun. Therefore, Christian writers of the time equated the birth of sun to birth of the Lord.

However, another opinion suggests that since Jesus was conceived on the fourth day of the creation of the world i.e. 25 March, his birth date should be 25 December due to the 9 months difference.

Nevertheless, it was the Western Christian Church that ultimately declared 25 December as Christmas. But what is interesting to note is that in 221, Sextus Julius Africanus also identified 25 December as the birth date of Jesus.