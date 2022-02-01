Chinese New Year 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Cards, and Greetings

Happy Chinese New Year 2022: Check Quotes, Wishes, Images, Cards, and Greetings
(Photo: istock)
With the Chinese New Year 2022 (1 February) right around the corner, you might be frantically searching for some wishes, quotes, greetings, and images to send your loved ones.
You've come to the right place because we've got you covered. Here's what you're looking for:
Wishing you and your family a happy Chinese New Year. May the New Year bring you lots of happiness and prosperity.
May your hearts be filled with lots of love, happiness, and contentment as you welcome this new year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!
When the midnight bell rings tonight, let it signify new and better things for you. Let it signify a realisation of all the things you wish for. Let it signify a year of courage and wisdom. Wishing you a very, very prosperous year.
Hoping that this new year brings you and your family immense joy and prosperity. A very Happy Chinese New Year.
May you find peace from within and I hope this New Year brings you everything that you wished for. Happy Chinese New Year!
May joy and happiness surround you this new year and bring in lots of good luck, health, and happiness for you and your family. A very Happy New Year!
Hope the rising sun brings you bundles of joy, happiness, and luck. Happy Chinese New Year!
Leave behind the bad memories of the unpleasant past and rejoice in the festivities of today. Happy New Year!
May this new year bring in joys that never fade, hopes that never die, and strength that never weakens. Wishing you a very happy Chinese New Year.
Let us embrace this new year with hope, love, and kindness. Wishing you a very Happy Chinese New Year!
Happy Chinese New Year 2022.
Chinese New Year 2022 wishes.
Chinese New Year 2022 greetings.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)