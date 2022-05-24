Brother's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

"Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone." – Jolene Perry

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." – Marc Brown

"The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe." – Rachel Weisz

“The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose.” – Garrison Keillor

There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too." – Anna Quindlen

"I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, and gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at." – Maya Angelou