BPCL SBI Launch New Octane Card for Fuel Savings; Check Benefits

The State Bank of India on Tuesday, 15 December, launched the BPCL SBI Card Octane card in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPC), offering maximum savings to consumers who spend a significant amount on fuel.
The BPCL SBI Card Octane brings 25X reward points on spends for BPCL fuel and MAK Lubricants, Bharat Gas (LPG) spends (website and app only) and BPCL’s “In & Out’” convenience store spends.
The card offers 7.25 percent value back (including 1 percent surcharge waiver) on fuel and lubricant spends at BPCL fuel stations and 6.25 percent value back on Bharat Gas spends, it added.
“Launch of this BPCL SBI Card Octane bolsters partnership of SBI Card with BPCL. The card will bring consumers the highest savings proposition on fuel in the industry, thus making it a preferred choice in the segment. This launch will surely aid and bolster digital payments growth in India,” said SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara.
Among other benefits, BPCL SBI Card Octane card holders can get exclusive benefits such as complimentary domestic airport lounge access, milestone benefits worth Rs 2,000 on annual spends of Rs 3 lakh, in the form of e-gift vouchers. The card also comes with a complimentary fraud liability cover of Rs 1 lakh.
According to the bank, card holders can can get 6,000 bonus points worth Rs 1,500 on payment of annual membership of Rs 1,499. However, there will be a fee reversal in case of yearly spends of Rs 2 lakh or more in the previous year.
Published: undefined