J&K ‘Great Game’: How Maharaja Hari Singh Was Outsmarted by the British

(The following is an excerpt from 'Dark Secrets: Politics, Intrigue and Proxy Wars in Kashmir', written by Iqbal Chand Malhotra and published by Bloomsbury. The book is an investigative account that uniquely reexamines India's contemporary history about the Kashmir conflict and its foreign relationships with Britain, Soviet Russia, Pakistan and China. It underlines the convoluted nature of British policy in the Indian subcontinent and how it impacted both India and Pakistan.)



After Hari Singh acceded to the throne, an organisation called Anjuman-e-Nusrat-ul-Islam, founded in 1905 by the Maulvi of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, started a movement calling for the educational emancipation of Kashmiri Muslims. As a result, many Kashmiri Muslims went to study at universities all over India. In 1931, among the first Kashmiri graduates to return to Srinagar were Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, Mirza Afzal Beg and G.M. Sadiq.

These young men got politically involved and stood in opposition to the Maharaja’s perceived autocracy. This opposition was triggered by a succession of incidents in Jammu wherein some state government officials purportedly demolished a mosque. When the news reached Srinagar, it caused public outrage. On 25 June 1931, a Pakhtoon man called Abdul Qadeer made a seditious speech against the Maharaja’s rule. He was arrested and put on trial in Srinagar on 6 June 1931.