Interview: 'Peter's Family Abandoned Me,' Says Indrani Mukerjea in Tell-all Book

In April 2012, the disappearance of Sheena Bora, a Mumbai-based executive, evolved into a sensational murder investigation that generated huge curiosity among the public.

Three years later, in August 2015, the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea, a former media baron and founder of INX Media, along with her then-husband Peter Mukerjea and their driver, for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Bora, dominated the headlines.

On 18 May 2022, the Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani in relation to the alleged murder of her 25-year-old daughter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been leading the investigation since taking over the case from the Mumbai Police in September 2015. As per the police, Sheena was abducted and strangled to death in April 2012.