For Sanjeev Kumar, All His Insecurities Were Laid To Rest With Khilona

The Indian film industry, like all other commercial enterprises, is highly result-driven. Either you’re a hit or you’re not: there’s no in-between. Sanjeev Kumar was no stranger to this fact. That he was amply talented had already been established by his performance in Sunghursh. However, the film was not a box-office hit, and Sanjeev was desperately looking for an opportunity that would bill him as a commercial success and cement his position in the industry. A well-known adage in India goes, “Daane daane par likha hai khaanewale ka naam” (every morsel of food carries the name of its consumer), which can be modified to the film industry as, “role role par likha hai nibhanewale ka naam” (every role has its predestined actor).

LV Prasad’s Khilona (1970), based on Gulshan Nanda’s novel Patthar Ke Hont, was conceptualised with Guru Dutt in mind. When LV Prasad heard that Dutt was caught up with K Asif’s Love and God, he decided to postpone the project. Unfortunately, Guru Dutt passed away before Love and God was finished, one of the many incidents that would lead to the film being dubbed one of the most ill-fated movies ever made in the industry. LV Prasad was left in the lurch.