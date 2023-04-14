Book Excerpt: Mumbai, Me and Dr BR Ambedkar

In caste-society, I felt, love is not a spontaneous emotion. Hate is. Hate is alluring. Hate is fascinating. It is so powerful an emotion in India because each caste reserves a feeling of revulsion against another. Consequently, a person from one caste rarely feels close to a person from another caste. Hate emanates from the intention of rejection and selfishness.

For me – a Dalit, part of a people this land has never allowed to blossom – to develop the emotion of love is to develop an ability to overcome my own instinct of vengeance and take the risk to develop an affinity towards those who might push me into bleaker terrains of life. However, this is also the condition for me to be in this society and be able to speak and write. This is because I cannot write with hate nor with ignorance of the world around me. I feel that only love has the ability to overcome the fear I have of casteist society. Love opens up new avenues of meaning in life that hate closed for us long ago. Love is overcoming the fear of being alone. I learnt this from Dr Ambedkar’s life. He not only overcame this fear but transformed it into love that, today, does not let us feel alone.

In my eyes, Waiting for a Visa reaffirmed my position in society. It was incredible to learn to see the world through the perspective that was true to my history and in which I could feel the agonies of my ancestors, from whom I had inherited this social position. After all, I was not rootless.