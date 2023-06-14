Varnas an 'Ideal Model' of Caste but Don't Explain Its Origins: Romila Thapar

A caste society consists of hereditary groups so recruitment is by birth; these groups are arranged hierarchically which is actually or notionally associated with occupation among other factors; the hierarchy is important particularly to permissible marriage circles and to rules regarding the inheritance of property, particularly in relation to women; and they are often viewed as performing services for each other.

The social historian, therefore, has to trace these factors over time and in relation to historical changes. History provides evidence of the importance of kinship patterns and occupation to caste identities, as well as evidence of the transition from what has been called ‘jana to jati’ (generally translated as tribe to caste, but perhaps better translated as clan to caste).

Another important aspect is the adaptation to a culture, which has sometimes been called a Sanskritic culture, but would include more than just the language. It would consist of the norms and rituals associated with life cycle rites such as birth, marriage, and death.

These were generally not uniform across caste in earlier times, although we today tend to think that the upper caste norms applied universally. What is regarded as Sanskritic changes over time, for although on some occasions the Sanskritic assimilates the local non-Sanskritic culture, sometimes the process is reversed and there is more of the non-Sanskritic in the 'Sanskritic’ although the veneer of the Sanskritic may be retained. This is particularly apparent in rituals.