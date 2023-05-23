Book Excerpt: The Lesser-Known Patel's Fight for Inter-Caste Marriage

(The following is an excerpt from Manoj Mitta's new book Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India (Context, 2023). Mitta's book is a legal history of caste discrimination and caste reforms in the colonial and postcolonial India.)

His more famous younger brother, Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first deputy prime minister, has been posthumously appropriated by Hindu nationalists. Vithalbhai Patel was, however, in the crosshairs of their precursors, including some leaders from the Indian National Congress. They were outraged by the audacity he had displayed in the second decade of the twentieth century in introducing a bill that challenged a non-negotiable part of the Hindu personal law.

Tabled in the Imperial Legislative Council on 5 September 1918, the bill boldly went where no one had gone before, the final frontier of social reform for Hindus. A barrister, Vithalbhai Patel proposed that the age-old ban on inter-caste marriage be lifted, transgressing the custom of endogamy within the Hindu framework itself.

The bill came on the heels of Maneckji Dadabhoy's abortive resolution of 1916. Potentially more disruptive of the social order of Hindus, Patel's bill was based on the premise that the long-term objective of abolishing untouchability could not be realised unless the ban on inter-caste marriage was removed.