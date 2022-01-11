Book Excerpt: 'Ganga Became An Easy Dumping Ground For the Dead'

On Challenges and Struggles

In religious congregations as well, our job is to ensure the health and safety of the river. Even during the recent Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, it was not the river that had led to any health hazard. In fact, the water quality in Haridwar was of the highest level, i.e., Class-A.

Floating corpses or the dead being buried on the banks are not an unusual spectacle for those living in close quarters near the river. After all, poverty, along with the inherent belief in the curative power and religious significance of the river, propels many. Burying the dead on the banks is also a tradition and religious practice among some communities in Uttar Pradesh, especially in certain months of the year when cremation is disallowed. This was an argument that even the Allahabad High Court used in a recent case.