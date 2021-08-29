'Bhashkor’s Death Was Also About Giving Piku a Chance at Freedom'

"When I start working on a script, it may or may not entail actual writing. Even the two-three months I spend developing an idea are part of my writing process. I may not have written a single word, but I spend time ideating, because after that writing is not tedious. The toughest part is cracking the characters. I know what I am writing towards, but I leave it to my characters to figure out how they want to get there. I go along with them [on their journey].

Sometimes, you may not want a character to do certain things, but it is already so far long in that process that it will just go ahead do it. Like, if Bhashkor [Piku, 2015] had to die, he had to, because he had reached the point where even if I didn’t want him to go, the response from within was: what is he anyway going to do now? So, Bhashkor himself says: ‘I have done potty, I am in Kolkata, and Piku is with me; my family is also here; what more do I have to live for?’ Once he has done what he wanted to, he has his family with him, his life seems redundant to him. This [Bhashkor’s death] was also about giving Piku a chance and see what she does with the freedom she has after his passing; she continues to live like she did earlier.