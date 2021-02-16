Happy Basant Panchami 2021: Quotes, Wishes and Images

Basant Panchami will be celebrated this year in parts of India on 16 February 2021. Last year, it was celebrated on 29 January.

As per the Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchami, aka Basant Panchami, is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Maagha month every year.

It is a day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. As per Indian mythology, she was born on the day of Basant Panchami. She is considered as an emblem of knowledge. As per the popular belief, worshiping Goddess Saraswsti on this auspicious day may bring blessings of wisdom, knowledge and learning.

‘Vasant’, or spring, is called the king of all seasons. Arrival of Basant Panchami also signifies arrival of spring in the region.