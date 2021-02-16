Happy Basant Panchami 2021: Quotes, Wishes and Images

Basant Panchami will be celebrated this year in parts of India on 16 February 2021. Last year, it was celebrated on 29 January.
As per the Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchami, aka Basant Panchami, is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Maagha month every year.
It is a day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. As per Indian mythology, she was born on the day of Basant Panchami. She is considered as an emblem of knowledge. As per the popular belief, worshiping Goddess Saraswsti on this auspicious day may bring blessings of wisdom, knowledge and learning.
‘Vasant’, or spring, is called the king of all seasons. Arrival of Basant Panchami also signifies arrival of spring in the region.
“May Every Goodness Touch Your Soul
And The Brightest Light Of Knowledge Illuminate Your Life
So Here’s Me Wishing You
A Very Happy Vasant Panchami!!”
“May the occasion of Vasant Panchami,
Bring the Wealth of Knowledge to You,
May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati
& all Your Wishes Come True.”
“May you be bestowed with
knowledge and wisdom.
Have a blessed Vasant Panchami!”
“May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami,
Bring the wealth of knowledge to yo
May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and may all your wishes come true.
Happy Basant Panchami.”
Published: undefined