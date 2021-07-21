Bakra Eid Mubarak Wishes, Shayari, Greetings: Happy Eid-ul-Adha SMS, Photos

Eid-ul-Adha is observed on 10th day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah.
(Photo: http://www.oyeshayari.com/)
Eid-al-Adha (Eid-ul-Adha) also known as Bakra Eid is being celebrated in India on Wednesday, 21 July. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all over the world.
People celebrate this auspicious occasion with their family and friends. However, this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, has urged people to follow all Covid-19 protocols while celebrating Eid.
Bakra Eid is one of the two most important festivals according to Islam. It is observed on 10th day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah. The other important festival is Eid-ul-fitr, which is is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month.
You can wish your loved ones on Bakrid by sending them messages and greetings. Here are some wishes, quotes, shayari, greetings, photos, for you to send to your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.
On this auspicious day of Eid, accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Bakrid mubarak
May god bless you with good health and peace. Wishing you and your family Eid-ul-Adha mubarak
On this auspicious day, I pray that Allah give you strength and will to fulfill all you dreams. Bakra Eid mubarak to you and your family
Eid kā din hai gale aaj to mil le zālim
rasm-e-duniyā bhī hai mauqa.a bhī hai dastūr bhī hai - Qamar Badayuni
Eid aa.ī tum na aa.e kyā mazā hai eid kā
eid hī to naam hai ik dūsre kī diid kā
Bakra Eid Mubarak 2021: Happy Eid ul-Adha Photos
Eid-al-Adha or Bakra Eid Mubarak Images
(With inputs from rekhta.org)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined