World Photography Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

Here's everything you need to know about World Photography Day
(Photo: Canva)
World Photography Day is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is observed all over the world to celebrated the art, craft, science and history of photography.
Photography is a very important medium of storytelling. Moreover, it is one of the few mediums which can convey a feeling instantly and more effectively than words can. A photograph has the ability to capture a place, an emotion, an experience, an idea, and a moment in time.
History of World Photography Day can be traced back to late 1830s when Louis Daguerre developed the first-ever photographic process by inventing the 'daguerreotype'. According to Planeta.com, The French Academy of Sciences on 9 January, 1839, announced the process. It was followed by the French government announcing the invention as a gift free to the world on 19 August, 1839.
Therefore, 19 August is celebrated every year is World Photography Day.
As mentioned above, Photography is one of the most significant storytelling medium. A good photograph is often timeless. One can appreciate it the day it was clicked and even after 50 years.
Being a visual medium, it also informs and makes us more aware about the world we live in.
