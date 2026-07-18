Urdunama: 'Gum', The Urdu Word That Isn't Just About Being Lost

We usually translate gum as "lost". But that's only half the story.

In Urdu, gum isn't always about something disappearing. Sometimes it's a misplaced key. Sometimes it's your peace of mind. Sometimes it's simply getting so lost in your thoughts that the rest of the world fades into the background.

This episode marks the beginning of a special Urdunama mini-series exploring a family of Urdu words that begin with gum. Over the next few episodes, we'll see how this one simple prefix gives rise to very different meanings, proving that a single word can open the door to entirely different human experiences. Tune in.