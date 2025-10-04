Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Art and culture  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | ‘Haazir’ - More Than Just Being Present

Urdunama Podcast | ‘Haazir’ - More Than Just Being Present

Haazir may mean “present,” but in Urdu poetry, it carries the weight of love, loss, surrender, and truth.

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of <em>Urdunama</em>, Fabeha Syed talks about the word 'Haazir'</p></div>
i

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the word 'Haazir'

Photo: The Quint

advertisement

At first glance, haazir seems like a simple word. It means “present”—a declaration of being here, of showing up. But in Urdu poetry, haazir carries a depth that extends far beyond attendance. It is not just about marking one’s presence; it is about embodying it.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast|Exploring Urdu’s Shared Heritage with Rakhshanda Jalil

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed unpacks the layered meanings of haazir through the verses of Parveen Shakir and Ahmad Faraz. Their poetry reveals how the word transforms depending on where it stands: sometimes as an intimate offering of love, sometimes as the vulnerability of surrender, and sometimes as the quiet strength of resistance.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT