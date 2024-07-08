Sisterhood and the 77th Cannes Connection

Most feminist critics argue that patriarchal ideology focuses prominently on heroes while the female experience is generally silenced or compromised. The hero’s tale is told as if it were universally representative of human experience. This finds prominent representation in mainstream Indian cinema and in its regional worlds divided by language but not necessarily by culture, entertainment and sizzle. Representation is what cinema is all about, denoting symbols, signs, images, portrayals, depictions, likenesses and substitutions.

The representations of gender produced and circulated by Indian cinema are constitutive of gender as a cultural identity. This article intends to explore how from 2001 onwards, the politics of representation of women characters in mainstream Indian cinema is changing in many ways and often, the patriarchal audience is lapping it all up.