How Ameen Sayani Gifted Me the Love for Radio and Showed Compassion Wins the Day

Hindsight suggests that film songs became a rage across the whole of South Asia only because they were regularly broadcast via Radio Ceylon and since radios and transistors blared at every nook and corner, these songs became a part of India’s growing up years and stayed in everyone’s memory.

It is quite probable that if the songs had not been catered by the innovative Ameen Sayani, despite all their musical brilliance, the melodies may never have had reruns nor made millions swoon in delight. In fact, like the fabled Pied Piper, Ameen Sayani hooked listeners and led them onto a delightful song parade every Wednesday evening!

It is granted that up to the 1970s, most people had time to sit back, listen, and ponder. Yet, it cannot be taken away from Ameen Sayani that his voice captivated attention like no other anchor.

Umpteen number of other radio jockeys were also blessed with wonderful, broadcasting voices but, in spite of their immaculate expressions and inflections, they could not 'breathe’ the warmth, the happiness, or the joie-de-vivre into the microphone as Ameen Sayani did so eloquently.